Top accolade for local firm

A long-established Garioch company is celebrating winning a leading national award.

Laings of Inverurie has been named the UK’s Bathroom Showroom of the Year at this year’s prestigious national kbbreview Retail and Design Awards.

The luxury kitchen, bathroom and bedroom retailer won the accolade at a glittering ceremony in the Hilton Birmingham Metropole on Monday, March 27.

The awards - celebrated for the past 23 years - are organised by kbbreview magazine, one of the kitchen, bathroom and

bedroom industry’s leading trade magazines.

Laings’ showroom is one of the biggest in the UK, with more than 100 room settings.

Darren Walker, Laings director, said, “We are honoured to have been chosen as the Bathroom Showroom of the Year 2017.

“It was great to spend an evening among our industry peers to celebrate the sector’s achievements over the last year.

“We are incredibly proud of our showroom, which we have put our all into making a rich and rewarding visitor experience for our customers, featuring the latest in design and technology from the very best European brands.

“We feel privileged to have been part of the fabric of Inverurie and the North East of Scotland since 1862.”

Tim Wallace, the editor of kbbreview, said: “We would like to extend our many congratulations to Laings on winning the Bathroom Showroom of the Year award, and wish them every success in the future.

“We were genuinely overwhelmed by the number of entries this year, which is fantastic to see and, as ever, the standard was outstanding, so to be named a winner is a massive accomplishment.”

The awards were attended by 600 representatives of the sector and were presented by celebrity host Jimmy Carr.