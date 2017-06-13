Town to benefit from BID project

The countdown is on for the Declaration Day of the outcome of the Ballot for the ‘We are INverurie’ project.

We are INverurie’ is the banner under which the Inverurie Business Improvement District’s (BID) Steering Committee is seeking to bring the efforts of the town together to maximise their impact and effect.

Ian Sinclair, Chair of the We are INverurie Steering Committee said: “The BID team will also be tasked to identify gaps in the market to help landlords fill empty shop and business premises and work with landlords and estate agents to encourage diversity of businesses on the High Street and reduce empty shop fronts and vacant premises.”

Ashley Wilson, BID Co-ordinator said that discussions were already in progress for a number of collective buying initiatives with several utilities suppliers as well as broadband suppliers around the options for group buying.

Ashley said: “A project high on the agenda for the BID is a Town Centre WiFi initiative. The BID company would pay a monthly fee to facilitate WiFi throughout Inverurie so all who come into the could access the internet easily at no cost.”

Another project highlighted during the consultation period is enhanced partnership working with Police Scotland’s Inverurie Division.

This would include the provision of security information and support for retailers to help them reduce shoplifting, train staff and ensure that their premises are secure and would be extended to the town centre and support for events such as Christmas celebrations, St Andrews’ Day parade and during the festive period weekends.

Key to the future success of the Town is the young people and staff at Inverurie Academy have already identified partnering with local business through the Inverurie Business Association and BID and encouraging enterprise and connections with the local business community through apprenticeship schemes, mentoring and engagement.

Mark Jones Head Teacher at Inverurie Academy said: “Partnership working is going to be an increasing priority at Inverurie Academy and I can see that wider partnership working as part of the BID will only enhance our town and local community.”