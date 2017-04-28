US market entry heralds growth opportunity for firm

An Oldmeldrum-based training firm has announced a joint venture with a US-based energy company as its plans for international growth heat up.

Polaris Learning will work together with Safety Management Systems (SMS) to deliver a range of training courses to onshore and offshore workers in the US oil and gas industry.

Polaris Learning has been supported throughout this international expansion by Scottish Development International (SDI), which has provided business and marketing strategy support as well as advice on exporting services.

SMS has training centres in Houston, TX and Louisiana which have welcomed more than 134,000 students since 2011.

The link-up with Polaris Learning will allow these learners to complete qualifications remotely at the click of a button, through the Scottish firm’s online and blended learning portal, PLUS.

Polaris Learning staff will provide additional support through webinars, video conferencing and email.

Keith Adam, managing director at Polaris Learning, said: “This link-up is an important first step and we expect to secure a number of key clients for our range of training courses within the first year of this collaboration.”

Mr Adam added: “To begin with, the scope of our agreement will cover the US only but we are hopeful this could lead to further opportunities in Canada, Mexico and South America.”