VisitScotland award for the Porterhouse

Porterhouse Steakhouse & Coffee Bar, based at Thainstone Centre, has recently received the Taste Our Best award from VisitScotland.

The award was given to the steakhouse for serving the best locally sourced and produce that the North East of Scotland has to offer.

The award is part of VisitScotland’s accreditation scheme which recognises and celebrates businesses that provide locally sourced, quality food and drink.

The scheme aims to promote Scottish produce as well as Scotland as a holiday destination to attract visitors.

Graham Fryers, General Manager at Porterhouse Steakhouse & Coffee Bar, said: “We are proud of this achievement and pleased to be recognised by VisitScotland.

“The past year has seen us become a renowned steakhouse in the area and, as we go from strength to strength, we look forward to building on this success. This, of course, is a testament to our team of highly experienced and friendly staff who are committed to providing a first class service, and delivering exceptional quality of locally sourced food and drink from the region to our customers.”

The restaurant, part of ANM Group, one of Scotland’s most active and influential co-operative societies, regularly attracts hundreds of guests and visitors to Thainstone Centre and provides an authentic field to fork experience to its customers.