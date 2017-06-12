Yvette lands sweet parlour job at Mackie’s new establishment

A much-loved ice cream brand’s very first parlour will be managed by a lifelong fan.

Yvette Harrison from New Deer will be taking on the general manager role at Mackie’s of Scotland’s very first ice-cream parlour in Aberdeen’s landmark Marischal Square development.

Growing up near and now living in the Granite City, Yvette is no stranger to Mackie’s – as her family would have several tubs of the famous ice cream in the house at all times.

Yvette said: “I’m really looking forward to working with the family company and I can’t wait to play a part in shaping the team.

“I like being part of the team creating the menu for the Parlour and learning new skills from milk shakes and sundaes to making crepes.”

With over 15 year’s hospitality management experience, Yvette is looking forward to creating the new brand experience in a parlour choc-full of ice cream and other treats.

Having spent time as a general manager at Caffé Nero, Yvette also spent a year in Edinburgh managing the 24 hour chain at the airport, where she worked through the night with her team, starting as early as 3am.

Despite her lifelong love of Mackie’s ice-cream, Yvette’s strongest childhood memories of the local brand were the constant struggles to get her fair share - due to living with a super-fan in the guise of Rollo, the family chocolate lab.

Yvette added: “I’ve always loved getting a scoop or two of Mackie’s ice cream but, to be honest, our dog was probably the biggest fan in the house when I was wee!”

Marketing Director, Karin Mackie said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming Yvette on board for what is one of the most exciting ventures we’ve ever been involved in.

“Her attitude and experience make her the perfect person to help steer the parlour in the right direction.”