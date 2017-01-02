Butcher named in New Year award list

A Kemnay butcher has hit a silver streak in the latest national industry awards.

A & G Collie’s Scotch pies, handheld steak pies and chicken and mealie pies have all scooped a coveted Silver Award in the Scottish Craft Butchers Savoury Pastry Products Awards 2017.

Delighted owner Graham Collie said: “This is a team award as everything we do is a real team effort here.”

Graham has been involved in the family business with his brother since 1974.

He took it over with his wife Annie in 2010 and then employed chef Stephen Wilson in response to customer demand for an ever-increasing range of products.

“The award-winning recipes are all Stephen’s,” he said, “but we all get involved in tasting and feedback.

“The Scottish Craft Butcher awards help to get the local butchers noticed and recognised for the high quality of product they deliver,” he added.

“Pies are a great favourite in Scotland and we aim to keep the quality as high as possible by making perfect pies with great fillings, using only top quality ingredients.”

A & G Collie was one of around 60 butchers from all over Scotland who collectively submitted nearly 300 different handcrafted pies, sausage rolls and bridies which were judged across six categories in one of the industry’s most keenly contested awards.

Douglas Scott, Chief Executive of Scottish Craft Butchers, said this year’s standard of entry had raised the bar for the industry awards.

“Customers are demanding top quality and an ever-increasing range of outstanding products,” he explained, “and Scottish butchers like A & G Collie in Kemnay are leading the way with outstanding products made to their own recipes on their own premises.

“Their pies were judged to be among the very best you can buy in your local Scottish butchers and we’re delighted they’ve secured three Silver Awards from their industry.”

“These awards show customers just what a high standard their local butcher sets.”