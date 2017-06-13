Cabaret cash boost for groups

A number of local groups have received donations from the Garioch Youth Musical Society following their Cabaret fundraiser back in March.

The variety concert was titled ‘Music Through the Ages’ and showcased music from the 20s to today.

The groups that took part sang, danced and played instruments as part of bands.

The variety concert was organised as a way of bringing groups together and celebrating local talent in the area while raising money for local charities.

Emma Gibb, Director of the Garioch Youth Musical Society, organised the concert along with the very supportive committee at the youth group.

The Garioch Youth Musical Society (GMS) performed 20s tap dances to numbers from Grease and Hairspray, and also sang a beautiful version of Hallelujah.

Rhythm Box Music Studio provided bands Rock club, Junior Rock Club and Misguided Rhythm.

All of the groups came together at the end to perform the Justin Timberlake hit ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’.

The concert, held at Inverurie Town Hall raised over £600 for local charities.

GYMS gave £200 to Gordon Dementia Services, Local Vocals gave £200 to SensationALL, Rhythm Box had taken part in Cash for Kids’ Superhero Day and raised £60 so with the £200 from the concert their total came to £260.

The audience had a brilliant evening, they brought their own nibbles and relaxed to a fantastic evening.

GYMS are currently preparing for their next performance from September 28-30 which will be ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat’, tickets are available from www.inverurieboxoffice.co.uk.