Card protectors available

Contactless bank and credit cards which the majority of us now have does make making payments faster and easier, but this system comes with a security risk.

Someone using a card reader can swipe your card while it is your wallet, handbag or jacket pocket.

Criminals with this equipment standing close to you can copy your personal details onto their device.

Ron McKail, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch and North Marr Community Safety Group said: “This is a safety issue of concern and the ease as to how our bank cards can be swiped when they are still in our wallet or handbags needs to be highlighted.”

The safety group have provided a supply of card protectors which are available at libraries in Garioch and North Marr (Westhill, Inverurie, Inch, Kemnay, Kintore, Alford and Huntly).