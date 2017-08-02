Career and job sessions for young people

Young people in Inverurie and the local area are invited to come along to Skills Development Scotland’s (SDS) career information sessions and employability workshops this month.

These free events are aimed at young people aged from 16-19 and will run from Monday 14 to Wednesday 16 August, in Tesco Inverurie from 1pm until 4pm.

SDS Work Coach Susan Ritchie said: “We felt the time was right to run these sessions as young people may have left school and may be looking to find out more about the opportunities and options that are available at the moment.

“This could be the first step for local young people to learn about the skills they need to get into the world of work and we hope they will come along and find out more.”

The SDS sessions will focus on creating CVs and covering letters, help with finding and applying for jobs or training, advice on interview techniques and Modern and Foundation Apprenticeships. Travel costs may be covered.

More information is available from the SDS centre, in the Garioch Centre, Constitution Street or by calling 01647 623 623 or by calling the Peterhead centre on 01779 479 345.

SDS is Scotland’s careers service, with careers advisers working from its careers centres, community premises and in every state secondary school across Scotland.

Customers can get information and advice covering areas including jobs, the local labour market, training courses and apprenticeships.

Career information and advice is available online via SDS’s award-winning career information and advice web service myworldofwork.co.uk

Get in touch with the Aberdeenshire SDS careers team and get updates at https://www.facebook.com/SDSAberdeenshire.

Find out more about SDS services in Aberdeenshire at http://www.skillsdevelopmentscotland.co.uk/in-your-area/aberdeenshire/.