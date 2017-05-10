Cash boost for hospital

The first charity to benefit from Insch Coop’s membership fund were The Friends of Insch Hospital and Community.

Committee members spend many hours fund raising to help support the hospital and maintain the grounds for use by patients and their families.

On Tuesday, April 19, Insch store manager, Andy Moir, along with assistant manager Stuart Reid and staff member Elaine Minty, met with Committee members Jane Reid, Kerry Smith, Jenny Robertson, Ann Agnew and Yzanne Turbett at the Hospital to announce the final total of £1,880.

The Committee were thrilled with this boost to their funds and explained that the money will go towards creating a new patio area where patients will be able to get some much needed time out from their hospital beds.