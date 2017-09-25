Casper rescued after two nights stuck up a tree

The Scottish SPCA was alerted on Friday, September 15 after a cat got stuck up a tree for two nights.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity was called to assist with the rescue of Casper in Daviot.

Firefighters attended to help rescue Casper

Animal Rescue Officer, Christine Forbes, said: “Two-year-old Casper had spent two traumatic nights up a 40ft tree in the wind and rain.

“The owner gave us a call after failed attempts from local farmers.

“I arrived at the same time as a local tree surgeon who made a very brave attempt, but poor Casper just went further up the tree and out of reach. It was then that the fire brigade were called to assist.

“The local crew from Inverurie were called out but required further assistance from the Aberdeen crew as they needed high extending ladders to reach Casper.

“Casper was caught with the grasper and placed into a basket and brought back down to earth to a very relieved owner!

“He is doing absolutely fine, other than being very hungry and saturated – I don’t think he’ll be climbing trees again in a hurry!”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.