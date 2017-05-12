Castle Fraser welcomes hundreds of Grampian-designed dragonflies

The National Trust for Scotland’s Castle Fraser has teamed up with the Grampian 50+ Network to create a Dragonflies Parade in celebration of the 10 species of dragonfly that can be found at its Flight Pond.

Members of the group came from across the north-east to grace the estate with hundreds of exquisite handmade dragonflies crafted from a variety of materials including pipe cleaners and glass, each design shimmers differently in the light to showcase the group’s creativity.

This dragonfly was made from an old pair of glasses

Grampian 50+ Network Chair, Marjory D’Arcy said: "We really enjoyed our day at Castle Fraser. After a wonderful walk, we visited the dragonfly display at the Flight Pond. The imagination put into each one was amazing. This parade is certainly not to be missed."

Castle Fraser Property Manager, Paula Swan said: “We are beyond delighted by the creative energy and heart which has gone into the creation of these beautiful dragonflies. We cannot thank the Grampian 50+ Network enough.

“We urge people to take the time to walk our trail to the Flight Pond and see how many they can spot. We are lucky enough to have 10 species of dragonfly that call our Flight Pond home and this is a great celebration to bring awareness to those who did not know of this unique addition to our estate.”