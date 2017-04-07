Celebration of Learning awards

Over 100 people gathered at Meldrum Academy last month for a Celebration of Learning Event.

The event on Thursday, March 30 was held for the first time by the Meldrum Local Learning Partnership.

The awards evening, hosted by the Meldrum Community Learning & Development Team, was the partnership’s way of recognising the contribution and achievement of both adult and young people within the Meldrum area.

Awards were given to Adult learners who completed SQA qualifications, community volunteers and members of the Rainbow Rogues and the Parents Plus Coffee support groups in recognition of their participation.

Young people who gained youth achievement awards through attending Babysitting groups, the Secret Seven girls group, members of “The Hut” youth project in Tarves, Meldrum Youth forum and the LGBTQ+ support group were all recognised along with individual young volunteers.

Many award winners have overcome huge obstacles to achieve success and this event was a fantastic opportunity for them to be acknowledged, and one that the partnership hope to repeat in the future.