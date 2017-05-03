Chapman takes a leap of faith for charity

North-east region MSP Peter Chapman scaled new heights as part of a charity fundraiser recently.

Mr Chapman donned safety gear and leapt from the walls of Peterhead Prison Museum, as he took part in a special ‘Great Escape’ event.

The Great Escape Prison Break, which incorporated the fundraising abseil, took place at Peterhead Prison Museum last month, raising cash for Inverurie-based charity Fly Cup Catering.

George Walker Events organised the special prison break, which was held on April 23.

George told The Buchanie: “The day was a great success. It has certainly raised the profile of what is a great cause.

“I think it is important to put on events that people think are fun...a bit of a challenge and different from the norm. This was certainly one of those. Fly Cup are still collecting in the sponsorship money but hope to have a total soon,” he added.

Mr Chapman said: “I was delighted to take part in this great event at Peterhead Prison Museum.

“I’ve never been too worried about heights, but it was thrilling to scale the walls of the old jail.

“It was all for a very good cause as well. Fly Cup Catering is doing fantastic work to provide catering training employment experience and placements for more than 20 adults,” he added.