Charity boost from Boilersuit Ball

Two charities are to benefit after nearly £40,000 was raised from an unusual fundraiser at Thainstone.

The Boilersuit Ball was attended by more than 440 guests who donned an array of colourful boiler outfits.

The event raised £38,700 for the Friends of the Special Nursery and Macmillan Cancer Support.

It came about after Irene Bruce and Michael Anderson, from Kintore, decided they wanted to do something by way of thanking the team at the Aberdeen neonatal unit for the support and treatment they received for their daughter, Lottie.

Lottie was born at 32 weeks weighing only 3lbs 8¼ oz and was admitted to the unit where she needed medical assistance with breathing.

Over the following 23 days Lottie went from strength to strength until she was finally allowed home.

Irene said: “The staff, consultants, doctors, nurses and assistants within the unit made such a difference to the whole 23-day experience, the attention, reassurance and personal care they gave to every baby and parent was overwhelming.

“Having to walk away each day and leave your little one behind is heart-breaking even though you know that they’re in the best possible care.”

The aim of the ball was to raise funds and generate awareness of the work undertaken by both charities.

Local auctioneer Colin Slessor conducted an auction with both the Grand Auction and Silent Auction raising a combined total of £18,955.

The additional funds were gathered through sponsorship, donations and other activities including a raffle draw.

Michael said: “The ball was a fantastic success with everyone commenting about what a great idea of being able to wear a boilersuit in place of ball gowns and black tie.

“Everyone was able to raise money for two good causes and have a fabulous Saturday night out too.”

Irene added, “Michael and I are both overwhelmed with the generosity of all who supported us,

“It was a fantastic event and seeing the dance floor full all night confirmed to us that everyone was enjoying themselves.

“We had great support on the run up to the event, from our four main sponsors, ACE Winches, Braemoral Joinery, Norscot Truck and Van and Wood Group, and also the many donations of auction and raffle prizes.

“I’d also like to add a special thanks to our wonderful friends and volunteers from MacMillan who were there.”