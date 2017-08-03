Charity commits to new town centre base

A leading local cancer support charity has shown its commitment to the Inverurie area by securing a move to new premises within the town.

CLAN Cancer Support will move to Unit C, Burn Lane later this summer, having signed a long-term lease.

The charity provides support services for anyone affected by cancer within the Roman Catholic Church Halls on the town’s North Street, three days a week.

The new premises, which was previously home to The Doormouse & Teacup, will allow the charity to expand the services it currently provides in the community.

The purpose-designed space will have a drop-in area where people can access information and support without need for appointment, in a relaxed setting.

The centre will also have specific space for one-to-one counselling, dedicated children, teens and family support, and complementary therapies aimed at pain and stress relief.

CLAN Cancer Support Chief Executive, Dr Colette Backwell, said: “CLAN has had a presence in the Inverurie area for a number of years now, and the support we have had from the community in and around Inverurie has been fantastic. This move is a significant step for CLAN and one which is in response to the changing needs of those who come to us for support.

“Our previous base within the Church Halls has served us well however our new premises will allow us greater flexibility, the chance to expand and further tailor our services, as well as creating a truly relaxing and welcoming space for anyone visiting the centre.

“The Inverurie and Garioch area has seen a great deal of expansion in recent times, and we feel the centre will allow us to reach a greater number of people in the area who are affected by a cancer diagnosis, either personally or through a family member, friend or colleague.

Contact CLAN Cancer Support Area Coordinator, Fiona Cormack on 07720 737497.