Chef and hotel manager in running for regional award

Two leading lights of the north-east tourism industry have been shortlisted for an award recognising those who dedicate their time and energy to giving visitors exceptional experiences.

Peter Walker, general manager of Meldrum House Country Hotel, and restaurateur and chef Craig Wilson from Eat on the Green are finalists in the ambassador of the year category of the Aberdeen City and Shire Tourism Awards (ACSTA).

Peter has overseen the multi-million pound redevelopment of Meldrum House, growing it into one of the region’s most popular hotels, while also supporting initiatives to train young entrants into the hospitality sector.

Craig, better known as The Kilted Chef, has put the region on the radar of foodies nationwide.

He is passionate about using local produce, and is a tireless supporter of charities.

Craig is also nominated for the hospitality hero award, while Meldrum House is a contender for most hospitable hotel – an accolade which it has won on three occasions in the past.

Alison Christie, chairman of ACSTA, said: “Once again this year the judging panel has been very impressed by the many examples of excellent customer service and commitment to ensuring guests are very well looked after when they visit.

“It has been particularly heartening to see entries from so many operators and individuals who have not entered before, along with those who have been shortlisted in previous years of ACSTA and are continuing to enter because of the added value the awards bring to their business.”

The awards ceremony will be held at the Ardoe House Hotel in Aberdeen on November 24, and the winners will go on to represent the region in the Scottish Thistle Awards.