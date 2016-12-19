Children meet Santa at Pittodrie House

A local children’s charity treated a group of youngsters to a very special outing to Pittodrie House Hotel recently.

Cash For Kids, who support disabled and less fortunate kids throughout the North East, held its annual ‘Mission Christmas’ which aims to ensure that no child wakes up on Christmas morning without a visit from Santa.

The charity collects new and un-used toys/gifts, and pass them on to Santa to ensure that his sleigh is full and he manages to visit less fortunate kids and make sure they have a good Christmas.

Northsound 1 presenter Jeff Diack and members of the charity realised that some children never get to visit Santa in his grotto so they contacted Pittodrie House Hotel and asked if they could visit along with some youngsters.

Jeff said: “We asked if they would be happy to allow us use of the Santa Workshop they have at the rear of the hotel.

“They were only too happy to help and even provided the kids with a mini afternoon tea.

“All of the kids had a great time and the excitement on the way there, and smiles on their faces after having met Santa were just brilliant.”