CLAN to host open event in Inverurie

A leading north-east cancer support charity is hosting an opening evening for anyone who would like to find out more about opportunities to volunteer within the organisation.

CLAN Cancer Support will open its Inverurie base on Monday, May 22, from 4-6pm and is inviting people from the local area to come along and find out how their skills and time can make a difference to people affected by cancer.

Based within the Roman Catholic Church Hall, the charity offers wellbeing and support services for anyone affected by cancer as well as access to the charity’s dedicated service for children, teens and families affected by a cancer diagnosis.

Servicing Inverurie the surrounding area, CLAN is committed to the development of its services, which are provided free of charge to anyone affected by cancer, throughout Aberdeenshire.

The charity offers a range of volunteering opportunities, from support volunteers who provide support, information and signposting to various support services within CLAN to anyone dropping into the centre, to event and fundraising volunteers who provide vital support in raising both funds and awareness of CLAN’s community based services.

Iona Mitchell, Head of Cancer Support Services at CLAN Cancer Support, said: “CLAN’s base in Inverurie has gone from strength to strength and we are committed to ensuring that we continue to provide the services our clients need within their local community – and our growing team of committed volunteers is crucial to help us achieve this.

“Volunteering may be something that you have never considered, or may not have had the opportunity to previously commit to. At our open evening visitors can find out about the wide range of opportunities available through volunteering with CLAN, which can include using skills people may have gained through other areas of work or their hobbies.

“No matter how much time you feel you could give CLAN, or your previous experience, I would urge anyone to come along to our evening, meet our team and find out more.”

CLAN Inverurie is open on Monday, Tuesday and Thursdays from 10am to 4pm, with a monthly coffee morning on the first Monday of each month.