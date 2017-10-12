Climb donation for charity

A group of Directors and staff from JM Taylor Financial Services climbed Ben Nevis for a local charity recently.

The team’s effort successfully raised £1,590 for Fly Cup Catering in Inverurie.

The staff from JM Taylor on their Ben Nevis climb

JM Taylor Financial Services managing director, Alex Benson, said: “Despite awful weather conditions it was a great team building exercise and a cracking weekend.”

Fly Cup Catering provides training and employment opportunities for adults with learning disabilities within the catering industry

Established in 2000, Fly Cup Catering has already helped dozens of young adults with learning disabilities find their way into the challenging world of employment.

Trainees are supported within a bakery, kitchen, coffee shop and office environment where they are able to achieve a variety of qualifications.

Fly Cup Catering CEO, Denise Belshaw, said: “As a charity, we rely heavily on fundraising efforts, we are therefore delighted that JM Taylor decided to support us by tackling the highest peak in the UK.

“All the staff, trainees and volunteers are absolutely thrilled with the money raised.

“This will make a huge difference which will help go towards the training we provide for adults with learning disabilities.”

The JM Taylor staff members visited Fly Cup Catering recently to present the charity with its donation and the trainees showed their gratitude by giving them a Certificate of Appreciation.