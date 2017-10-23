Club hails success at the North Region Clay Pigeon Shoot

The North region of young farmer’s clubs enjoyed a break in the weather for its annual Clay Pigeon Shoot at the House of Mulben, Keith yesterday.

A total of 20 competitors took part in a 50-bird sporting shoot with a flush making Keith YFC the winners with their team made up of Ricky Henderson, Michael Stronach and Reece Cooper coming away with a combined score of 114.

The second placed team were from Inverurie JAC made up of Megan Kilmurry, Rory Livesey and Martyn Thomson who gained a combined score of 100.

Third place went to the furthest travelled team of the day, Bower YFC, made up of Angus Brims, Scott Webster and Ranald Angus who reached a combined score of 87.

Other competing teams were from Turriff JAC and Udny JAC.

The top placed individual scorers in the competition both belong to Keith YFC; Reece Cooper with 43 points and Ricky Henderson with 41 points. The third place individual was Inverurie’s Rory Livesey with 38 points.

Thanks go to the House of Mulben for their support in hosting the event.