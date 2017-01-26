Club holds Burns Supper

Inverurie’s 41 Club had their Burns Supper at Inverurie Golf Club last week including guests from a number of other local organisations.

Chairman Alan Robertson welcomed everyone and the Haggis was piped in by Steve Innes on the accordion.

After a toast, Duncan Naysmith did the address to the Haggis in his usual inimitable which was followed by Jack Hendry saying grace.

Steve then went on to compere the evening and Doug Duthie entertainingly replied on behalf of the Haggis.

There were musical interludes from trio Johnny Smith, Alan Robertson and Steve Innes.

Doug gave the Immortal Memory before Alistair Robertson gave his version of Holy Willies Prayer.

The evening ended with a vote of thanks from the chairman followed by a rendition of Auld Lang Syne.