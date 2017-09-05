Concert cash boost

The Garioch Fiddlers Juniors held a fundraising concert on Monday, May 29.

They collected donations at the door for charities chosen by themselves, Epilepsy Scotland and CLAN.

At the beginning of the concert Sophie Patton talked a little about the work that Epilepsy Scotland do and why the Juniors had decided to donate their proceeds to them and Solveig MacCallum spoke to the audience about CLAN.

The Garioch Fiddlers Juniors provided a fantastic evening of entertainment and some soloists from within the group added some variety.

There was a fiddle solo from competition winner Chloe Barber, singing from Emma Downie, a ukulele solo from Greg Mathers and a small group of fiddlers from Chapel of Garioch played some tunes.

A good evening was had by all and the Juniors managed to donate £150 to both charities.