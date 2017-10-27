Court marks 30th year

Residents of Littlewood Court in Kemnay celebrated the scheme’s 30th anniversary on Thursday with a delicious lunch.

The lunch was provided by caterer Kevin Farquhar after money was raised by a local hotel.

A music festival event was held at the Bennachie Lodge recently and a total of £450 was raised and donated to Littlewood Court.

The residents decided to use the money to celebrate the anniversary and settled on the idea of asking a caterer to provide a special and tasty treat.

Littlewood Court Social Club chairperson, Anne Brown, said: “The tenants said it was nice to have been thought about and the fact that they got to use the money for the anniversary meant a lot to them.”

The sheltered housing scheme opened for the first time on October 23, 1987.