Search

Court marks 30th year

Littlewood Court's oldest resident Doug Barclay (92) cuts the cake
Littlewood Court's oldest resident Doug Barclay (92) cuts the cake

Residents of Littlewood Court in Kemnay celebrated the scheme’s 30th anniversary on Thursday with a delicious lunch.

The lunch was provided by caterer Kevin Farquhar after money was raised by a local hotel.

A music festival event was held at the Bennachie Lodge recently and a total of £450 was raised and donated to Littlewood Court.

The residents decided to use the money to celebrate the anniversary and settled on the idea of asking a caterer to provide a special and tasty treat.

Littlewood Court Social Club chairperson, Anne Brown, said: “The tenants said it was nice to have been thought about and the fact that they got to use the money for the anniversary meant a lot to them.”

The sheltered housing scheme opened for the first time on October 23, 1987.