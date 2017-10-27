Court marks 30th year

Residents of Littlewood Court in Kemnay celebrated the scheme’s 30th anniversary on Thursday with a delicious lunch.
The lunch was provided by caterer Kevin Farquhar after money was raised by a local hotel.
A music festival event was held at the Bennachie Lodge recently and a total of £450 was raised and donated to Littlewood Court.
The residents decided to use the money to celebrate the anniversary and settled on the idea of asking a caterer to provide a special and tasty treat.
Littlewood Court Social Club chairperson, Anne Brown, said: “The tenants said it was nice to have been thought about and the fact that they got to use the money for the anniversary meant a lot to them.”
The sheltered housing scheme opened for the first time on October 23, 1987.
Almost Done!
Registering with Inverurie Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.