Appeal after defibrillator is vandalised

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a defibrillator located at Market Square in Oldmeldrum was vandalised

Officers were made aware that the perspective cover which protects the equipment had been smashed and removed between 5pm on Friday July 14 and about 10am on Monday, July 17.

PC Scott Walmsley, who is leading enquiries, said: "This has been a completely senseless act of vandalism. The cost may be low to fix, however it is not the point - this is a piece of equipment generously donated from funds by the local community which is there to save lives.

"It is beyond belief that someone could do this and extensive enquiries are ongoing to trace the person - or people - responsible.

"I would urge anyone with information that could assist to contact Police on 101 as soon as possible or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."