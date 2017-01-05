Appeal following fire in Kemnay

Police have appealed for witnesses following wilful fire-raising at a property in Kemnay on New Year’s Eve.

The incident occurred at Craigearn Park shortly before midnight and police are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Martyn Thomson said: “We are treating the fire as wilful and would appeal to anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

“This type of behaviour will not be tolerated. It goes without saying that the risk of harm was significant and the consequences could have been far greater.”

Police can be contacted on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.