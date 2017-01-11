Appeal following theft from business

Police Scotland is appealing for information following a Theft by Housebreaking from a commercial premises in the Inverurie area.

A four figure sum of cash was taken from Fireworx Scotland Ltd, Burghmuir Circle, Inverurie, during the afternoon of Sunday, January 8.

Detective Constable Wilma Ritchie said: “We are following positive lines of enquiry however I would still urge any members of the public who saw suspicious activity around the time in question to contact Police, particularly if you saw any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

“Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”

Fireworx Scotland Ltd provide fireworks and pyrotechnics for a range of public and private events from corporate displays and music festivals to wedding celebrations and parties.