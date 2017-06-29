Appeal for information following Inveruruie playpark incident

Police Scotland is appealing for the help of the public with their investigation into an assault at a playpark in Upperboat Road, Inverurie.

The incident occurred at about 6.30pm n Monday, June 19. Officers are keen to stress that no children were injured as a result of the matter.

Officers believe that the man shown in the image may be able to assist them with their enquiries and ask that he or anyone who recognises him to contact them as soon as possible.

Constable Russell Masson, who is leading the inquiry, said: "I would urge anyone who has any information relating to the man depicted in the image to make contact with the Police and pass on that information. Also we would like to speak to anyone who was within the area of the park at the time of the incident."

The man is described as 5'2" to 5'4" in height, facial stubble, heavy build, with short speckled grey/black hair with distinct patches on the left side, either bald or grey patches.

He was wearing baggy grey trousers, grey plimsole shoes with a white rim, a black leather coat with a lapel collar which was either buttoned or zipped up to the neck. He had numerous large gold rings on his right hand and was wearing a black plastic strapped watch on his left wrist.

Police can be contacted on 101, or if you prefer to remain anonymous you can direct your call to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.