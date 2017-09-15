Appeal for information following vandalism, Strathburn Primary School

Officers in Aberdeenshire are appealing for information following a vandalism at Strathburn Primary Schooll in Inverurie.

The incident occurred between 1pm and 2.15pm on Saturday, September 9 whereby a glass door was damaged along with other smaller playground items. The damage caused is estimated to be a low three-figure sum.

Five male youths were seen within the Strathburn Primary School playground around the time of the incident and officers are seeking to identify these individuals as they may have relevant information about this incident.

Police Constable Stephen Coutts, who is the investigating Officer, states "This type of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated. Reckless behaviour such as this causes unnecessary damage to the school and anxiety within the local community.

"We are urgently looking to trace the individuals seen nearby to assist with the enquiry. I would ask that if anyone has any information they call us on 101 quoting reference 0676 of 11th September."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.