CCTV images released in bid to help police enquiry

Police Scotland has released CCTV images in a bid to help identify and trace a man who could assist with an ongoing investigation into an attempted robbery in Insch.

Officers received a report of an incident in the Commerce Street area of the village at around 7.10pm on Thursday, September 14 and luckily no one was injured.

Police wish to speak to this man caught on CCTV footage

Following further enquiries, Police would like to speak to a man who was within the Commercial Hotel the previous evening (Wednesday, September 13).

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: "I would appeal to anyone who recognises this person to please contact us as soon as possible as they may have information which could assist. Likewise I would appeal to him directly to get in touch.

"Please contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.

"Once again I would like to stress that we are treating this as a contained and isolated incident and are following positive line of enquiry."