Construction vehicle stolen from building site

Police Scotland is appealing for information after a high value construction vehicle was stolen from a building site in the Strathdon area.

A report was received yesterday (Wednesday May 3) from Aberdeenshire Council that a red Manitou telelift worth a high five figure sum - reg. S66 AYW - had been taken from a quarry site in Candacraig between Friday, April 28 and Tuesday, May 2.

PC Katie Bain, who is leading the inquiry, said: "I would appeal to anyone with information about the whereabouts of this vehicle to please get in touch. Given the size and type of the machine it would have taken some effort to remove and another vehicle may have been used to transport it from the site.

"I would also appeal to any local companies or workers to be vigilant and let us know as soon as possible if a similar machine is offered for sale. Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous."