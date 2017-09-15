Enquiries continue into attempted robbery

Police are continuing enquiries in relation to an attempted robbery of a man at the Commerce Street area of Insch at around 7.10pm last night.

No one was injured however officers would appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw anything unusual or suspicious to contact them.

Officers are looking to trace a man in connection with enquiries who may be able to assist them.

He is described as around 6ft tall, with short brown hair and was wearing a cap.

Detective Sergeant John Lumsden said: "This appears to have been an isolated incident and officers are following a positive line of enquiry.

"Although he wasn't injured it has naturally been upsetting for the man involved.

"Officers would ask that anyone with information contacts them on 101 or Crimetsoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous."