Family make fresh appeal for information seven years on

The family of Sandy Ingram, who was discovered seriously injured in the grounds of his Newmachar home in 2010, is today making another appeal for information seven years on.

The 80-year-old was found unconscious by his wife, Ann, after he went outside to check on two people who had been seen at the rear of their property, Elrick House, which lies on the B979 Kinmundy-Blackburn road on June 19, 2010

Mr Ingram spent several weeks in the high-dependency unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. However he never recovered and died almost a year later on June 2, 2011.

His son, Andrew, said: "We are still hopeful that someone somewhere knows what happened to my father that night.

"The last seven years have been extremely difficult for us as a family without him here to share birthdays, Christmases and anniversaries, and even everyday life is difficult as it is always on our minds. What makes it even harder is that we don’t know what happened to him that night and are still looking for answers.

"We often thought he was trying to tell us things when he was in hospital, but unfortunately the extent of his injuries meant he was unable to speak to us.

"I'm sure there is someone out there who can help us and I would urge them to contact Police and tell them what they know.

"Even if you think the information will not be relevant, please let the Police be the judge and don’t hesitate to get in touch. It is never too late."

At the time, officers appealed for anyone with information about two people who were seen in the grounds of Mr Ingram's home that night to come forward. One was described as wearing a light-coloured baseball cap, possibly green in colour, with a darker peak. The other was described as wearing dark clothing with dark shoulder-length hair.

They have yet to be identified.

Detective Inspector Richie Guild, who led the investigation, said: "As with all long-running inquiries we will react to any new information we receive.

"A thorough investigation was conducted at the time but we have yet to establish what happened to Mr Ingram that night.

"Anyone who has information which they think could assist can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."