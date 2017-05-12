Four youths charged following Inverurie disturbances

Police Scotland will be conducting high visibility patrols in Inverurie and surrounding areas this weekend as work continues to prevent any disruption to local communities.

A further four male youths have been charged in connection with disturbances on Friday, Saturday and Monday nights in Inverurie, with officers following positive lines of inquiry in relation to others believed to have been involved.

Sergeant William Murdoch from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), who has led the investigation, said: "I would like to sincerely thank members of the public for their assistance with our inquiries so far. I would also ask that anyone with further information they think could help to please contact us as soon as possible."

He added: "An extensive amount of work including reviewing CCTV is ongoing in relation to this investigation and we are following several positive lines of inquiry. I can assure those that think they have gotten away with being involved that you will be traced and you will be dealt with.

"Further high visibility patrols will continue over the coming weekend to provide reassurance to the local community and deter any further unwanted behaviour. We are working closely with British Transport Police, our colleagues in Roads Policing, local Community Policing Teams and other partners to prevent any further potential disruption.

"Inverurie and the surrounding areas are safe places to live and work and let me be clear when I say that anti-social behaviour in any form will not be tolerated.

"My appeal to parents and guardians also still stands - please ensure you know where your children are going and what they are up to.

"Anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."