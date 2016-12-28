Investigations underway after break in at Farm Shop

Police officers are investigating a break in at a Farm Shop near Blackburn.

The incident occurred overnight between 11pm on Friday, December 23 and 5am on Saturday, December 24.

Entry was forced and items worth a five figure sum were stolen, along with a silver coloured Volkswagen motorvan registration number SW61 DNU.

The van was later found burnt out near Bucksburn.

The break in occurred near to a busy road and it is possible that someone may have seen persons or vehicles in the area, or may have seen the stolen van being driven in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.