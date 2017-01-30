Licensed premises inspected across Shire

Police officers have carried out a Licensing operation, visiting over 60 premises to ensure licensees and staff are suitably trained and adhering to conditions to promote responsible drinking.

The operation took place in Inverurie as well as Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Elgin.

Led on Friday, January 27 by Licensing Inspector for the North East Kenny McGeough, and supported by local authority Licensing Standards officers, the team mainly focused on ‘off-sales’ with officers reminding retailers of the crucial role they play in ensuring the undesired effects of alcohol are minimised.

The team was supported by the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU) which carried out a string of warrants in Aberdeen, Peterhead and Fraserburgh in the lead-up to the operation to target offenders linked to violent crime.

Inspector McGeough said: “When it comes to responsible drinking, licensed premises play a huge part in providing a safe environment for members of the public to enjoy their nights out.

“But we cannot ignore the ‘off-sales’ trade which caters for 75 percent of alcohol sold.

“This alcohol is often consumed in large quantities and in private, and drinking alcohol at home before a night out can be problematic if done so in large quantities.

“Off-sales licence holders and staff work extremely hard and show a real willingness to eradicate problems and reduce incidents of violence but they have limited power to manage the consumption of alcohol once it has been purchased.

“We are fully committed to working in partnership with the Licensing trade to share information, expertise and target our resources in the right places to achieve long term results.”

Inspector McGeough added: “I would also urge the public to assist with our efforts to tackle alcohol-fuelled crimes by drinking responsibly at home and whilst out to ensure your evening does not end in the wrong way.

“By working together we can make a real difference.”