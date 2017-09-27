Man charged after opportunistic crimes

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of alleged opportunistic crimes in the Insch area this week.

Officers were made aware of incidents at properties in various areas of the village including Commercial Road, Dunchavin Cottages, Church Street and High Street between Sunday and Monday.

Valuables including electrical goods, clothing and other personal items worth a combined four figure sum were reported missing from two of the properties. Some of these items have since been recovered.

The man, who is from the Insch area, is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow (Thursday, September 28).

DC Matt McCall, who led enquiries, said: "Thank you to the members of the public who provided information in connection with these incidents."

He added: "I would once again take this opportunity to urge the public to please ensure your doors are locked and secure at all times, even if you are at home and particularly during the hours of darkness when potential thieves are more likely to operate.

"It is always beneficial investing in more robust security measures including alarms and security lights, however simply locking your doors and windows can be enough of a deterrent for those thieves who are simply trying door handles in the hope one is unlocked."