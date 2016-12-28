Man charged following alleged North East thefts

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of alleged acquisitive crime in the North East.

The alleged incidents include the theft of a Suzuki Vitara from the Springfield Road area of Aberdeen (which was later recovered in the Inverurie area) and thefts from motor vehicles in the Aberdeen, Dyce and Inverurie areas.

The man is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

Detective Sergeant Bruce Buntain said: "As part of ongoing inquiries a large amount of property has been recovered including alcohol, electrical quipment including a laptop, digital camera and sat navs, clothing and tools.

"If you live in any of the areas mentioned and believe you have property missing, please get in touch.

"Likewise anyone with information can contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."