Man charged following disturbance in Insch

Police have arrested and charged a man following a disturbance in the Insch area.

Officers were called following an incident on Commercial Street in the town at about 9pm on Saturday, September 23.

The 30-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and he will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in due course.

Inspector Sheila McDerment said: "This was an isolated incident and was resolved quickly.

"I'm grateful for the assistance of members of the public who helped with our enquiries."