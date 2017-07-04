Man charged following drugs recovery in Inverurie

A 35-year-old man has been charged and is to appear at court today following the recovery of cocaine worth a three-figure sum of money in the Inverurie area.

The recovery was made yesterday (Monday, July 3) and a quantity of cash was also recovered.

Inspector Darren Bruce of the Garioch Community Policing Team said: "Further work across our area this week shows the commitment to driving drugs out of the area.

"This is just one recent example but sends the message out that the illegal supply of drugs will not be tolerated and that we will continue to take robust action."

It is anticipated that the man will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.