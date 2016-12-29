Man charged following thefts in North East

A 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of acquisitive crime in the North East.
The alleged incidents include four thefts from motor vehicles in Aberdeen, Dyce and Inverurie between Saturday, December 24 and Tuesday, December 27.
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Thursday).
Investigating officers would like to thank all members of the public who assisted with these inquiries.
Almost Done!
Registering with Inverurie Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.