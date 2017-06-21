Man charged in relation to alleged shoplifting incidents

A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of alleged thefts by shoplifting incidents which occurred throughout Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire during the past four months.

A total of 12 incidents were reported to have occurred in Blackburn, Newmachar, Kintore, Aberdeen city centre and Dyce between March 19 and June 7.

The total value of stolen goods was a low four figure sum.

The man charged was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday (Tuesday, June 20).

PC Lindsey Dow of the Garioch Community Policing Team said: "Thefts from retail premises is not a victimless crime and any individual stealing from shops will be pursued and reported where evidence exists."