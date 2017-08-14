Man to appear in court following road traffic incident

A man has been charged with various offences following a road traffic incident on Friday, August 11.

The incident occurred around 4pm on Friday between Inverurie and Port Elphinstone whereby a vehicle was routinely stopped and thereafter made off from Police.

The driver was seen to be driving on the wrong side of the road before colliding with another vehicle.

The driver soon came to a halt and made off on foot but was apprehended after a short foot chase.

The 27 years-old male has been charged with various offences, mostly Road Traffic and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today (Monday August 14).