Men charged following Chapel of Garioch theft

Police Scotland has confirmed that three men have been charged in relation to an alleged theft by housebreaking in the Chapel of Garioch area on Monday.

The men are aged 23, 27 and 52.

Jewellery worth a mid four-figure sum of money was taken.

The men, who are Chilean nationals, have also been charged in relation to the theft of petrol in the Aberdeen area on 31 July.

They are anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Friday, August 4).

Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: "We would like to thank members of the public who have assisted us with this enquiry."