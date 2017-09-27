Men charged with alleged hare-coursing offences

Two men aged 30 and 23 have been charged in connection with alleged hare-coursing offences in Aberdeenshire.

They have also been charged in connection with various alleged road traffic offences.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and they will appear at court at a later date.

The offences happened between June 16 and 18 in the Rothienorman and Turriff areas.

PC Graham Crawford said: "Hare coursing is a cruel activity which is not acceptable. We will fully investigate any reports that we receive and extend our thanks to members of the public who have assisted us.

"We continue to urge people to get in touch with us with any concerns they may have. We can be contacted on 101 or alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous."