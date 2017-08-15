Missing girls traced safe and well

Sisters Grace and Kara McKinney have been traced safe and well, after being reported missing at the weekend.

Police confirmed in a statement: “Police Scotland can confirm that Grace and Kara McKinney, who were reported missing from Perthshire, have been traced safe and well in Northern Ireland.

Grace and Kara were thought to be travelling with their father Michael McKinney, his girlfriend Martina and Woody (3).

“Police would like to thank the public for their response to the appeal and for providing information which resulted in Grace and Kara being traced.”