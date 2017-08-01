Police appeal after Chapel of Garioch theft

Police Scotland is appealing for help to trace the occupants of a car who may be able to assist with enquiries into a theft by housebreaking in the Chapel of Garioch area.

The incident happened between 3.30pm and 3.55pm on Monday, July 31.

A quantity of jewellery worth a mid four-figure sum of money was taken.

DC Heather McIntosh said: "We are appealing for witnesses and would ask anyone who was in the area yesterday between the times given and saw anything unusual or suspicious to contact us.

"In particular we would like to trace the occupants of a green car possibly a BMW as they may be able to assist us with our enquiries. Anyone with information is urged to contact us quoting incident number 2381 of 31 July.

"Police can be contacted on 101 or to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."