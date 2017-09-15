Police appeal following disturbance

Officers are investigating a disturbance that took place in the Insch area yesterday evening (September 14).

Inspector Bruce of the Garioch Community Policing Team would like to reassure the public that no persons were injured during this is isolated incident.

Inquiries are ongoing and officers remain in the area.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident should contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.