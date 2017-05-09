Police appeal following disturbance in Inverurie

Police Scotland is carrying out inquiries following reports of disturbances within Inverurie town centre yesterday evening.

Calls were received from members of the public from around 8pm reporting anti-social behaviour at locations including the High Street, railway station and near to Inverurie Academy.

It is understood up to 30 young people, some of whom are believed to have travelled from outlying areas, in what Police believe was a pre-arranged disturbance

There were no reports of injuries and several people were issued with Antisocial Behaviour Fixed Penalties at the time by officers who attended the area immediately and intervened.

Six people have already been charged in connection with anti-social behaviour following reports of youths congregating in Inverurie area on Friday and Saturday evenings and reports sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inquiries are ongoing into last night's activity, and anyone with information is asked to contact Police.

Sergeant Willie Murdoch, from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: "This kind of anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated. A team of officers are investigating these incidents and several lines of enquiry are being pursued including examination of CCTV. Anyone identified as being involved in disorderly behaviour will be apprehended and there will be consequences for those involved.

"Not only are they putting themselves and others at risk, they are causing unnecessary fear and alarm to the local community. Inverurie is a safe area to live and there is absolutely no place for behaviour like this.

"We would once again also appeal to parents to please support us and ensure you know where your children are going and what they are up to. Stepping in in the first instance may save them from being dealt with by the courts.

"High visibility patrols will continue to be carried out in the area and I can provide every assurance to the local community that everything is being done to prevent further anti-social behaviour.

"Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."