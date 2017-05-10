Police carrying out enquiries after Inverurie disturbances

Police Scotland would like to thank members of the Inverurie community for their patience and co-operation while inquiries take place into incidents of anti-social behaviour involving youths in the town.

High visibility patrols are being conducted in the area while officers carry out extensive work into disturbances reported throughout the weekend and on Monday evening (May 8).

Extensive CCTV examination work is ongoing as part of the wider investigation and several lines of enquiry are being pursued.

Six people have already been charged in connection with anti-social behaviour on Friday and Saturday evenings with reports sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

In addition, three males - two aged 16 and an 18-year-old - have been arrested and charged in relation to a disturbance on Monday.

Six people in total have also been issued with Antisocial Behaviour Fixed Penalties by officers.

Sergeant Willie Murdoch, from the Divisional Alcohol and Violence Reduction Unit (DAVRU), said: "I would like to thank the local community for their patience while we carry out extra patrols in the area and investigate these completely unacceptable incidents.

"I appreciate that behaviour of this nature will be alarming however I hope our strong Police presence and the ongoing work of our partners provides reassurance we are working hard to reduce the potential for further incidents of anti-social behaviour. We are following several positive lines of enquiry and additional arrests will be made in the coming days. My advice to anyone considering becoming involved in such disorder is you will face consequences for your actions.

"I would also re-appeal to parents to continue providing us with their support and to keep an eye on where your children are going and what they are up to. It could save a lot of grief in the long run.

"We will continue to target resources in the right places at the right times to ensure our message is clear.

"Anyone with information should contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."